Weather Forecast For Cook

COOK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 30 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 9 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.