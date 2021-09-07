Stephenson Weather Forecast
STEPHENSON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
