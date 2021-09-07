Preston Daily Weather Forecast
PRESTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
