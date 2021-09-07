Daily Weather Forecast For Stratford
STRATFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 59 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 61 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
