Wyoming State

Huge Big Boy steam engine returning to Wyoming after tour

By VINCE BODIFORD The Cheyenne Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cheyenne-based Big Boy No. 4014 returns home today from a month long tour of the nation. Led by Ed Dickens, the Union Pacific Heritage Steam program’s showpiece is the massive locomotive that concluded its restoration in 2019 with a tour that marked the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, which became known as the “overland route” which linked the nation.

