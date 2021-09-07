Huge Big Boy steam engine returning to Wyoming after tour
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cheyenne-based Big Boy No. 4014 returns home today from a month long tour of the nation. Led by Ed Dickens, the Union Pacific Heritage Steam program’s showpiece is the massive locomotive that concluded its restoration in 2019 with a tour that marked the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, which became known as the “overland route” which linked the nation.www.jhnewsandguide.com
