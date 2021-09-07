Harlem Weather Forecast
HARLEM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 47 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 88 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, September 10
Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
