Harlem Weather Forecast

HARLEM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 47 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, September 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 29 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 88 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, September 10 Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.