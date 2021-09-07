CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polish lawmakers uphold state of emergency at Belarus border

By VANESSA GERA Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s parliament voted Monday to uphold the state of emergency along the border with Belarus that was declared last week amid migration pressure. The vote came after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told lawmakers that the country faces a threat from Russia and Belarus as he sought support for the state of emergency, which was declared last week by President Andrzej Duda — a step unprecedented in the country’s post-communist history.

