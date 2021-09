Boston College did not dominate as expected against UMass, but it still managed to emerge from Week 2 with a 45-28 win over the Minutemen. The Eagles were dealt a potentially deadly blow in their rivalry matchup, though, as Phil Jurkovec suffered a hand/wrist injury early in the first quarter and did not return. Jurkovec underwent further testing after the game and his status for Week 3 against Temple and beyond is up in the air.

