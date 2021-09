First, I am not a lawyer – I have never spent a day in law school. But, my college business law classes taught that in order to sue someone or an organization, a person must have “standing” to sue. Such standing consists of three elements. The plaintiff must have (1) suffered an injury in fact, (2) that is fairly traceable to the challenged conduct of the defendant, and (3) that is likely to be redressed by a favorable judicial decision. I was also been taught that absent standing to sue, a lawsuit will be dismissed from the court without being heard.

LAW ・ 8 DAYS AGO