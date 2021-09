MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four Minnesotans were found killed in western Wisconsin this weekend. The victims were discovered in an abandoned SUV in the town of Sheridan in northern Dunn County. The Dunn County sheriff says all four died of gunshot wounds. “I’m numb. I feel empty,” said Damone Presley, the father of Nitosha Presley, one of the victims. Nitosha was 30 and lived in Stillwater. Nitosha Presley (credit: Family) “She was a beautiful mother, granddaughter, just an inspiration and joy in my life,” Damone said. “Good heart, a teddy bear as a person. Well-liked.” Nitosha leaves behind two children, ages 4 and 11. One of the other...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO