Kingsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

KINGSVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F 12 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 8 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, September 9 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 72 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



