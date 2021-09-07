Kingsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KINGSVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- 12 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, September 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
