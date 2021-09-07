Haines Weather Forecast

HAINES, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Mostly Cloudy High 60 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly cloudy during the day; while light rain overnight High 56 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 56 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



