Haines Weather Forecast
HAINES, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly Cloudy
- High 60 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly cloudy during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 56 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0