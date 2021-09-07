4-Day Weather Forecast For Wellfleet
WELLFLEET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 9
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, September 10
Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- 12 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
