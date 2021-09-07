Weather Forecast For Winona

WINONA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 23 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 84 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 86 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



