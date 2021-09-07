Fountain City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- 8 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
