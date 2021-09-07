4-Day Weather Forecast For Santa Claus
SANTA CLAUS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
