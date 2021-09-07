Siren Weather Forecast
SIREN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
