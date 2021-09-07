Duncan Daily Weather Forecast
DUNCAN, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 65 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
