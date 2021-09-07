4-Day Weather Forecast For Silver Bay
SILVER BAY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
