Weather Forecast For Salome
SALOME, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
