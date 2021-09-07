The Best Word Games on Android 2021

Sun is one of the best fighter heroes in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. He specializes in duels, pushing turrets, and melting turtles and lords. He can summon doppelgangers to his aid assisting him in confusing and outnumbering his enemies. However, one major flaw he had was having no disengaging skill, with almost no mobility he was an all-for in champ which was the reason he was not used in higher ranks. Due to his low pick rate and underperformance in Ranked matches, he was recently revamped and received the much-needed mobility skill in his kit making Sun the Simian God he was always meant to be. In this Mobile Legends guide, we will be taking a look at Sun and his Skills, Best Build, Emblem, and Spells, along with gameplay tips that will guarantee a higher chance at winning and becoming the MVP of the team!

