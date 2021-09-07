4-Day Weather Forecast For Canaan
CANAAN, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
