Malta Daily Weather Forecast
MALTA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, September 10
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0