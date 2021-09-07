CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Meadow, LA

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Golden Meadow

Golden Meadow Dispatch
Golden Meadow Dispatch
 8 days ago

(GOLDEN MEADOW, LA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Golden Meadow Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Golden Meadow:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bofjv4d00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Golden Meadow, LA
Golden Meadow, LA
With Golden Meadow Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

