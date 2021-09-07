Kemmerer Weather Forecast
KEMMERER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 83 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 47 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 50 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
