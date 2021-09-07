Calais Weather Forecast
CALAIS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, September 9
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, September 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
