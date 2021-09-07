Calais Weather Forecast

CALAIS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, September 9 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, September 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



