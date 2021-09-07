CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lac Du Flambeau, WI

Tuesday set for rain in Lac Du Flambeau — 3 ways to make the most of it

 8 days ago

(LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Lac Du Flambeau, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lac Du Flambeau:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bofjUR800

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

