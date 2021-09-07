Enterprise Daily Weather Forecast

ENTERPRISE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Haze High 89 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Haze High 88 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 9 Haze High 85 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Haze during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.