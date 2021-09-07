Daily Weather Forecast For Memphis

MEMPHIS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 87 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 79 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



