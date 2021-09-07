Au Gres Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

AU GRES, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



