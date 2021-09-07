Weather Forecast For Frankfort

FRANKFORT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 74 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 8 Chance of Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



