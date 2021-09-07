Weather Forecast For Frankfort
FRANKFORT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 8
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
