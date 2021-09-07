CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Plains

Plains Dispatch
 8 days ago

PLAINS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XaUO_0bofisX500

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny then smoke during the day; while smoke overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Smoke

    • High 93 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Smoke

    • High 88 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

With Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

