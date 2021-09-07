4-Day Weather Forecast For Plains
PLAINS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then smoke during the day; while smoke overnight
- High 88 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Smoke
- High 93 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, September 9
Smoke
- High 88 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
