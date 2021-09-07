CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time to Join the Turf Club

By Robert Simonson
Punch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Martini's obscure predecessor has finally found a band of devotees. Where the Martini is concerned, there’s enough love to go around. The king of cocktails has enjoyed the spotlight for so long, nearly every one of the drink’s many variations has enjoyed its moment in the sun. The Gibson, garnished with an onion instead of an olive, has made a notable comeback during the past decade, while the sweetish Martinez was championed in the early years of the cocktail renaissance. The Tuxedo—both the No. 1 version, with sherry, and the No. 2, with maraschino liqueur and absinthe—has become a surprise favorite in recent years. And bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts who came of age after the turn of the century have made the lower-proof 50/50 their go-to.

