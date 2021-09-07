Weather Forecast For Lyman
LYMAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 86 °F, low 45 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
