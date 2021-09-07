Weather Forecast For Lordsburg
LORDSBURG, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 65 °F
- 8 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 64 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0