Alabama State Troopers Work Three Wrecks in Cherokee County on Labor Day

Alabama State Troopers responded to three separate auto accidents taking place in Cherokee County on Labor Day – with two out of the three involving injuries. The first mishap occurred at 11:50am on County Road 22, involving a 2006 Chevrolet driven by a male from Cedartown, Georgia who escaped injury, and a 2012 Chevrolet driven by a female resident of Cave Spring, Georgia – with the driver and a passenger being treated for injuries. That crash was at the intersection of County Roads 22 and 13 close to May’s Crossroads with Spring Creek Fire Department and Floyd EMS units responding.