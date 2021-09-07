CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argos, IN

Tuesday rain in Argos: Ideas to make the most of it

Argos Times
 12 days ago

(ARGOS, IN) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Argos, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Argos:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bofh9Im00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Argos Times

Argos, IN
