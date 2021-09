A boil water advisory has been issued for 605 Johnson Aveue, Stewart Avenue, Leonard Avenue, Mitchellsburg Road and Anderson Road issued on Sept. 7 by the city of Danville. Although NO CONTAMINATION HAS BEEN CONFIRMED we recommend: Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for three minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

DANVILLE, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO