Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities
(CANISTEO, NY) A sunny Tuesday is here for Canisteo, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canisteo:
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
