UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Merck (MRK) to Equalweight

Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $10.00 (from $28.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade ICPT from Neutral to Sell and lower our 12-month PT to $10 from $17. While Ocaliva is approved in primary billiary cholingitis (PBC), recent label updates with contraindications pressure the commercial opportunity. In parallel, on the back of the complete response letter (CRL), we are monitoring the regulatory path for Ocaliva in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the key revenue driver. Post interactions with the FDA, ICPT newly disclosed it will (1) analyze an expanded safety database for Ocaliva; (2) utilize a new liver biopsy interpretation methodology (panel review) to re-analyze 18-month data from Ph3 REGENERATE and newly evaluate Ph3 REVERSE data (expected by YE21); and (3) include 500 additional 18-month liver biopsies from Ph3 REGENERATE. While we see the additional analyses and expanded database as likely better able to inform the benefit/risk profile, we remain cautious as: (1) the new analysis might differ from the original Ph3 REGENERATE data; (2) it remains unclear whether it will satisfy the agency's requirements for approval; and (3) we see competitive threats that could limit ICPT's first-mover advantage with questions on the size of the commercial opportunity for Ocaliva in NASH. Given the ongoing uncertainty and lack of near-term, value-driving catalysts, we downgrade ICPT to Sell, with our new 12-month PT of $10 implying -30% downside vs. +81.3% upside across our coverage."

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 14 DAYS AGO