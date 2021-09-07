BUILD: Exploring the Influence of Implicit Bias in Our Work and Lives

Here's the honest truth: We are all guilty of letting certain notions color how we perceive and/or interact with others and certain situations—even if we don't realize it. The reason? Implicit bias. Implicit biases are "attitudes or stereotypes that affect a person's beliefs, actions, and decisions in an unconscious manner," says Beverly J. Vandiver, PhD, professor of human sciences and interim executive director of the Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity at The Ohio State University. We all carry with us unconscious prejudices for and against certain people, things, groups, or even places based on factors like our experiences, how and where we were raised, what we read, the media we've been exposed to, and who we surround ourselves with. Even if we don't realize it, we gravitate toward things that are familiar, people who are similar to us, or what we associate (even subconsciously) as being "better."

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO