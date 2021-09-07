CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intramural Rocket League 2v2 Registration Open

uiowa.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a multi-week league where teams will be scheduled for three pool play matches. Following pool play, all teams will be placed in a single elimination tournament. This is a free event!. All sport registrations take place on IMLeagues. All students, faculty, staff, and affiliates can access IMLeagues by...

events.uiowa.edu

Statesville Record & Landmark

Registration is open for Girls on the Run fall season

The Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont fall 2021 registration is open. GOTR of the Greater Piedmont serves Iredell, Rowan, Alexander and Forsyth counties. The fall season takes place from Sept. 13 through Nov. 14. The GOTR of Greater Piedmont season registration for teams at schools, local parks...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
9&10 News

One Up XP Show – Rocket League

Michael Stevens and two other friends, BigBrrr and Thudnerklam, try out the game Rocket League. This is a game of soccer with rocket powered cars. We play a game mode called “Rumble” which allows us to get power ups to help and block opponents from scoring or help us score goals.
SOCCER
nortonva.org

Youth Flag Football Registration Open

Norton Parks and Recreation will host a youth flag football season this fall. The season will be open to boys and girls ages 4-7. Norton residents and non-residents can register to play. The deadline to register is Sept. 27, 2021. Cost: $10 (includes T-shirt). Every player will play at least half a game. The league will be instructional. Games and practices will be held on the Norton Elementary and Middle School fields at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The season will last according to the number of players and teams that register. Click here for a registration form. Forms can be dropped off at the Norton Parks and Recreation Department office, 201 Park Ave. NE. For more information, contact Rebecca Iozzi, Norton Parks and Recreation Director, at (276) 679-0754 or rmiozzi@nortonva.org.
NORTON, VA
winonaradio.com

Registration Open for YMCA Youth Sports

This year marks the 135th anniversary of the Winona Family YMCA’s commitment to youth development. Registration is now open for fall youth sports, designed to teach basic skills and grow confidence in a fun and safe learning environment. Happy Hurdlers is a modified track and field program for 3-6 year...
SPORTS
Lootpress

Beckley YMCA opens registration for Youth Basketball League

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Registration is currently open for the YMCA of Southern West Virginia’s 2021-2022 Youth Basketball League. The league is open to Pre-K through sixth-grade students and will give them the opportunity to dribble, pass and shoot their way to fun. The Y’s Youth Recreational Basketball League features...
BECKLEY, WV
usalaxmagazine.com

Registration Opens for 2022 USA Lacrosse Convention

SPARKS, Md. — When the lacrosse community comes together, we unlock our collective potential. After a successful virtual run in 2021, we are thrilled to be back in person for the USA Lacrosse Convention Jan. 14-16, 2022 at the Baltimore Convention Center. Registration is open for USA Lacrosse members for early-bird pricing at just $95, a $35 savings off the regular registration price. This early-bird registration rate expires on Oct. 27. Discounts are also available for groups of five or more individuals.
SPARKS, MD
dbltap.com

Faze Clan Rocket League Signs Firstkiller

Faze Clan dropped a bomb on the Rocket League Champion Series (RLCS) scene Friday when they announced the signing of Jason "Firstkiller" Corral. Firstkiller was first picked up by Ghost Gaming shortly after turning 15 and meeting the eligible age to compete in the Rocket League professional scene. He never played a game for Ghost Gaming though and only remained on their roster for nine days before moving to Rogue.
VIDEO GAMES
outsidebusinessjournal.com

TransRockies Gravel Royale Opens Registration for 2022 Event

Panorama, B.C. (Sept. 1, 2021) — After having to cancel all 2021 events in British Columbia due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, TransRockies Race Series, the global leader in adventure stage races, is excited to open registration today for the TransRockies Gravel Royale 2022 event. The new inaugural event will take place in British Columbia August 22 – 25, 2022. With nearly the full field being rolled over from 2021, Gravel Royale is adding 100 more spots for next year which includes 25 early bird spots reserved for women.
SPORTS
Enid News and Eagle

Registration open for Meadowlake MGA club championship

The Meadowlake Men’s Golf Association is holding its club championship Sept. 11-12 and registration is open. Those interested in participating can sign up in the pro shop or by calling (580) 234-3080. The entry fee is $90 and $30 for full members. Only members are allowed to compete in the event. Entry fees include green fees and a cart for both days. Prizes will be given out to the top gross and top net winners for each flight.
GOLF
The Poly Post

Intramural sports leagues resume play on campus

After an almost two-year-long absence, intramural sports will resume on campus fall semester. Beginning Sept. 27, students will be allowed to register for all available intramural leagues at CPP. In early March of 2020, sports at CPP shut down, ending the season for all intramural leagues across the program. The...
TENNIS
grapevinetexas.gov

Fall Scholastic Rocket League Esports Tournament

The tournament’s regular season runs from September 26th to November 21st, 2021 and the top 4 teams are invited to the National Championships at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, May 13-15, 2022 where they can compete for their share of $150,000 in scholarships!. Matches will be played once each week...
GRAPEVINE, TX
esportznetwork.com

WePlay Announces Rocket League Esports Invitational

For its entry into Rocket League esports, WePlay Holding will be organizing the WePlay Esports Invitational, with a prize pool of $100 thousand. Despite being the organizer’s first Rocket League event, it has come through the front door. WePlay Esports Invitational is a Psyonix-supported tournament and part of the RLCS Season 11.
VIDEO GAMES
Natchitoches Times

Light the Way 5k registration now open

The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting runners and walkers for Light the Way 5k and Fun Run, a nighttime race under the Christmas lights of historic downtown Natchitoches. The race will be Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7:05 p.m. beginning and ending in front of the riverbank stage. Registration and packet pick-up will begin at 4 p.m.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
southeastarrow.com

Get active by participating in intramurals

Students and staff at Southeast Missouri State University should expect a few rule changes and an effective mask mandate for this intramural season to avoid an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst others. Intramural (IM) sports are recreational sports organized within a particular institution or university. Tyler Mclemore, assistant director of programs,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
West Valley View

Registration open for Cycle Avondale

Bicycle enthusiasts of all levels can participate in Avondale’s annual half-metric bike ride. Cycle Avondale Presented by Avondale Toyota on Sunday, Oct. 24, is an official USA Cycling-permitted event. This half-metric (31-mile) bike ride route provides a leisurely ride throughout the community for cyclists of all skill levels and will...
AVONDALE, AZ
realsport101.com

Rocket League Season 4 Tournament Rewards Detailed

Rocket League is getting interesting with its tournaments. Rocket League Season 4 finally arrived last month and with that came brand new theming, lots of new items and 2v2 tournaments. Alas, all things must come to an end and we're prepping for where Rocket League goes next. Here's what you need to know about Rocket League Season 4's tournament rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
southeastarrow.com

Southeast’s Intramural Flag Football League makes adjustments for upcoming season

Intramural (IM) flag football at Southeast is getting ready to make its annual comeback this fall, but with a few adjustments to the rulebook, as well as the league itself. Southeast’s intramural flag football has three respective leagues: a men’s, women’s and co-rec league. Each team is scheduled to play twice a week this fall and is guaranteed four games a week.
FOOTBALL
battlelakereview.com

Rocket Football Loses Opener

Seniors Jaxon Rich (15), Tristan Evavold (30), Brien Poser (17), Logan Schleske (9). Coaches: Assistant Coach Casey Foretsch, Head Coach Ryan Hendrickson, Assistant Coach Jason Rogers. Underwood 0, Pelican Rapids 42. The Rockets took a huge risk midway through the second quarter when they executed a fake punt from inside...
PELICAN RAPIDS, MN

