Vodafone Idea’s Financial Stress To Impact Various Stakeholders In India: Report

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI — The stress on Vodafone Idea Ltd. (VIL) is likely to impact financial and other stakeholders and affect the industry structure, rating agency ICRA said. The telecom industry had been facing headwinds since the launch of services by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., which manifested in a decline in revenue and profit generation. Further, the adjusted gross revenue penalty added to the industry’s woes […]

