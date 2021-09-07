Vodafone Idea’s Financial Stress To Impact Various Stakeholders In India: Report

India’s top science agency modified its findings on COVID-19 to fit with the government’s more optimistic predictions even as the country’s brutal second wave loomed, per a new investigation from The New York Times. Senior officials in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration forced scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research to tailor their data to fit the government’s optimistic narrative. Modi, focused on revitalizing the economy and the spring elections of 2020, said in January that his country had “saved humanity from a big disaster.” Months later, the second wave hit.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO