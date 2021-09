Please tell us about your role and the team / technology you handle at Sinch. How did you arrive at Sinch?. As president of Sinch for Marketing, I lead a talented team focused on creating technologies that will transform customer relationships by helping enterprises make the paradigm shift from one-way to two-way or conversational marketing. We do this by making communications more personalized and relevant through high-engagement mediums such as video and rich messaging as well as leveraging conversational AI across mobile to drive high engagement. I was previously CEO and co-founder of Vehicle, a personalized video and rich media messaging technology company that was acquired by Sinch in 2018. Prior to my time at Vehicle, I served as a principal at one of the largest privately held full-service agencies in the U.S., working with iconic brands such as AT&T, T-Mobile, HTC and Microsoft.

