Science

Operator Theory Seminar

uiowa.edu
 9 days ago

Title: An Excursion into Free Analysis. Abstract: Roughly (and incompletely) speaking, complex analysis is. based on the theory of polynomials. In a very analogous fashion, free. analysis is based on the functions one gets by evaluating elements of. the free algebra in some number of variables on tuples of. not-necessarily...

events.uiowa.edu

uiowa.edu

Ontologies 101: Standardize your data using ontologies

Ontologies 101: Standardize your data using ontologies. Nicole Vasilevsky, PhD, Research Assistant Professor and Lead Biocurator, The Translational and Integrative Science Center. Ontologies are powerful tools that are used for classifying information, organizing data, and creating connections between data that allow for enhanced information retrieval, filtering, and analysis. This talk...
SCIENCE
uwplatt.edu

Fall Engineering Seminar Series announced

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science, in conjunction with UW-Platteville Corporate Relations, is bringing real-world engineering projects to students, faculty and friends of the university, through the fall 2021 EMS Engineering Seminar Series. Free and open to the public, the series will highlight six engineering projects and insight from top experts in the field.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
University of Arkansas

Seminar on 'Reinventing In Situ Multi-Dimensional Imaging' Today

Professor Bin Dong, the newest faculty member in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, will give a seminar titled "Reinventing In Situ Multi-dimensional Imaging" on Zoom from 4-5 p.m. today, Friday, Sept. 10. Everyone is welcome to attend the seminar individually via Zoom or to come to SCEN 0203 where the seminar can be viewed in-person with other attendees. The talk is free and open to the public.
SCIENCE
uiowa.edu

Astrophysics/Space Physics Seminar

"X-ray line profiles from hot-star winds" by Mr. Sean Gunderson; University of Iowa Department of Physics & Astronomy Graduate Teaching Assistant. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
EDUCATION
#Commuting Matrices#Seminar
thefabricator.com

Online heat-treatment seminar to be held Sept. 30

Seco-Warwick will host E-Seminar 4., an online meeting for experts in the metal heat-treatment industry, Sept. 30, 2021. The event offers nine total hours of meetings and presentations divided into three tracks—heat-treatment secrets, power of innovations, and business—that will run in parallel. Participants will be able to switch freely among tracks and presentations. After the seminar, participants will get access to all talks in all tracks.
TECHNOLOGY
uaf.edu

IAB Life Sciences Seminar: Jessica Glass on kingfish

Jessica Glass will be the speaker for the IAB Life Sciences Seminar on Friday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. by Zoom. Glass, an assistant professor in the College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences, will present "Long Live the Kingfish: Integrating Genomic Patterns and Ecological Processes to Understand Evolution in the Oceans."
WILDLIFE
uiowa.edu

Monthly IT Security Seminars

The Information Security and Policy Office (ISPO) host monthly seminars on security-related topics of interest. Seminars are held the second Wednesday of each month, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., and are open to members of the University and neighbor partnering communities to attend, and keep informed on a variety of Information Security topics of interest.
COMPUTERS
uiowa.edu

CCOM Spotlight on Current & Future Research

These quarterly short-talk seminars, hosted by Dr. Brooks Jackson, Vice President for Medical Affairs and Dean of the Carver College of Medicine, will feature a small number of presentations by CCOM investigators invited by Dr. Jackson to share research ideas, discoveries and a discussion of their current work and future plans for realizing their research aims.
SCIENCE
uiowa.edu

Physics & Astronomy Colloquium - Professor Ravi Uppu; Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Iowa "Deterministic Emitter-Photon Interfaces for Quantum Technologies"

Title: Deterministic Emitter-Photon Interfaces for Quantum Technologies. Abstract: Photons are essential for transmitting quantum information given the ease with which we can generate, manipulate, and detect them. While several physical systems such as atoms, ions, and quantum dots were explored as candidate photon sources over the past few decades, none could achieve the steep performance metrics necessary for quantum advantage demonstrations. A simple reason behind the shortcoming being inefficiency, i.e., the ease at which one could lose a photon. I will discuss our two-pronged approach in overcoming this challenge, which involved creating 1) an efficient emitter using a semiconductor quantum dot and 2) a deterministic emitter-photon interface through nanofabricating photonic structures. I will illustrate how our photon source enables transformative capabilities in photonic quantum simulation. I will end the talk with a discussion about the prospects for our deterministic emitter-photon interface in applications such as multiqubit entanglement and photonic quantum computing.
SCIENCE
unomaha.edu

Biomechanics Seminar Series

This week's seminar series features Dr. Namwoong Kim, from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Kim's presentation is titled "Reducing Joint Loading Asymmetry Following ACL Reconstruction." Abnormal movement patterns that offload the surgical knee persist over time in individuals post anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR). Individuals post ACLR exhibit asymmetries...
OMAHA, NE
uiowa.edu

TriNetX Training

This training will provide an in depth look at TriNetX and show you how to use the tool. We will go through building a study, searching for a specific population, and finally what information you gather from the specific cohort. We will also discuss next steps on getting data extracted for research.
SOFTWARE
uiowa.edu

Course Design Institute for Sustainability Courses

Preparing to submit a course for the new Sustainability Gen Ed requirement? This semester-long series will provide hands-on support in the process of (re)designing a course. Participants will connect with other faculty members and learn from special guests who will provide insight into teaching about sustainability. Join us from 1...
EDUCATION
uiowa.edu

Three Minute Thesis Workshop: Pitching Your Research

This session will briefly introduce the Three Minute Thesis and allow you to create a summary of your work that can help you beyond 3MT. The skills you will use in a successful 3MT presentation can also be used to win grants, sell ideas, & network professionally. Register at bit.ly/3MTWorkshops21...
EDUCATION
Argus Observer Online

Seminar instructor handles diverse group of learners

WEISER — Students have many different learning styles these days, as Weiser Middle School’s new Seminar and Keyboarding teacher Courtney Thompson acknowledges to the newspaper. In an interview with the newspaper Tuesday afternoon, Thompson shared about how her history growing up in Weiser helped lead her right back to her old stomping grounds.
WEISER, ID
EurekAlert

Concentration of microparticles in lakes reflect nearby human activity and land use

Predicting where anthropogenic debris accumulates in aquatic ecosystems is necessary for its control and environmental remediation, but plastic and fiber pollution in lakes is not well studied. A study published in PLOS Biology by Andrew Tanentzap at University of Cambridge, United Kingdom and colleagues suggests that microparticle concentrations in lakes are higher than previously reported, and that human activity and surrounding land use may be a strong predictor of microplastics and anthropogenic fiber pollution.
ENVIRONMENT
stanfordmag.org

Germ Theories

A statement from the president of the United States. Calls for a congressional investigation. Hundreds, if not thousands, of articles around the globe. And a vigorously renewed conversation about the origins of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. All and more have resulted from the May 2021 letter in Science signed by 18 prominent scientists and spearheaded by David Relman, a professor of medicine and of microbiology and immunology and a senior fellow at Stanford’s Center for International Security and Cooperation. Titled “Investigate the origins of COVID-19,” the letter states, “Theories of accidental release from a lab and zoonotic spillover both remain viable.” It criticizes the World Health Organization’s recent report on the origins of COVID-19 for not giving the two theories “balanced consideration.” This letter, however, was not Relman’s first statement on the subject; that was “To stop the next pandemic, we need to unravel the origins of COVID-19,” published in November 2020 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) to less fanfare. Stanford spoke with Relman to understand the genesis of the Science letter, why it had such impact and what the next steps are in investigating the origins of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
uiowa.edu

Research Scholars Workshop: Thesis Formatting and Submission

Learn about the thesis submission process, issues related to copyright and embargo, and additional resources available from the Graduate College. Learn more about the Microsoft Word tools you can use to format your thesis. Taught by Erin Kaufman, Graduate College. Virtual Workshop using Zoom. Registration Required - Zoom link and...
COLLEGES
Holland Sentinel

Living Sustainably: Seminar studies 'green' stormwater management

HOLLAND — Nature-based solutions to water management, to protect or restore natural water cycle processes, were the focus of a seminar for dozens of people who gathered recently in Holland. The annual West Michigan Green Stormwater Infrastructure Seminar attracted 55 people on Aug. 19. The majority of attendees were in...
HOLLAND, MI
University of Vermont

Project Management Seminars

A successful project is one that meets the desired results, is on time, and within budget. Project Management is one of the most important skills needed in today’s fast-paced business environment as well as one of the business world’s most in-demand skill sets. It’s also among the fastest-growing professional disciplines in North America. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics:
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

