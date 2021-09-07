Grow with Me

Barre Fitness is a hybrid class that combines ballet-inspired moves with elements of Pilates, yoga, strength training and cardio. Barre classes typically focus on small, pulsing movements that target muscles you don’t “normally use in everyday life” with emphasis on form, alignment, balance, and core engagement. Props such as light hand weights, mini stability balls, resistance bands and exercise tubing may be incorporated into the workout and will be supplied by the studio. You can expect each barre class to address multiple areas of your body, including your: arms, legs, core & glutes. All levels welcome!
