Grow with Me

There are many types of fruit trees we may attempt to grow here in the Lowcountry. And of those I get questions on, the most popular seems to be the wonderful avocado. The avocado, Persea americana and other species, are fruit trees indigenous to Central America that have grown in popularity for a variety of reasons. These fruits are both delicious and nutritious, and the tree itself is an attractive evergreen that is remarkably versatile. But in the end, the question will always be for the Charleston gardener, and gardeners in general, is whether we can grow them successfully in our home landscape.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO