Japan's fiscal 2022 budget requests total record 1 trillion USD

 8 days ago

TOKYO, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Budget requests by Japanese ministries and agencies for fiscal 2022 totaled 111.66 trillion yen (1 trillion U.S. dollars), marking an all-time high for the fourth year in a row, the Japanese Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. The figure for fiscal 2022 exceeded 110 trillion yen...

investing.com

Indonesia's August exports, trade surplus hit record as resources boom

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia's exports hit a record high of $21.42 billion in August, boosted by surging commodity shipments, helping Southeast Asia's biggest economy post its largest ever monthly trade surplus, official data showed. Robust exports helped Indonesia pull out of recession in the second quarter, but analysts say its recovery...
ECONOMY
albuquerquenews.net

Market exchange rates in China -- Sept. 15

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Wednesday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:. Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan. U.S. dollar 100 644.92. Euro 100 761.06. Japanese yen...
MARKETS
albuquerquenews.net

HKSAR gov't welcomes launch of Southbound Trading under Bond Connect

HONG KONG, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Wednesday welcomed a joint announcement issued by the People's Bank of China and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority that Southbound Trading under Bond Connect will be launched on Sept. 24. Southbound Trading will allow mainland...
MARKETS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Malaysia's Government Seeks $11 Billion More in Covid Fund, Higher Debt Ceiling: Finance Minister

Malaysia's government will seek parliamentary approval to increase funds for Covid-19 support measures and raise the country's statutory debt ceiling, said Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz. The government wants to add another 45 billion Malaysian ringgit ($10.8 billion) to its Covid-19 fund to help businesses and households, said the minister.
PUBLIC HEALTH
schiffgold.com

Breaking Down the $171 Billion August Federal Budget Deficit

The Federal Budget Deficit for August 2021 was $171B which was down from the $302B in July. The chart below shows the Federal Budget for the previous 18 months. To better understand what is driving the large outlays and receipts, the next two charts break down both sides of the budget into different categories.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Greece extends pandemic support as economy seen rebounding this year

ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece said on Monday it will pump more money into its economy to prop up businesses and households battered by the pandemic, as a stronger-than-expected growth forecast for the year gave it the fiscal leeway for a raft of relief measures. Greece emerged from a decade-long financial crisis...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

US budget deficit rises to $2.71 trillion through August

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. budget deficit rose to $2.71 trillion through August, on track to be the second largest shortfall in history due to trillions of dollars in COVID relief. In its monthly budget report, the Treasury Department said Monday that the deficit for the first 11 months...
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerquenews.net

Xinhua world economic news summary at 0930 GMT, Sept. 13

TOKYO -- A survey conducted by the Japanese government showed the confidence index for firms capitalized at least 1 billion yen (9.1 million U.S. dollars) was plus 3.3 in the July-September period, rising from minus 4.7 in the previous quarter, local media reported Monday. The figures are calculated by subtracting...
WORLD
albuquerquenews.net

Economic Watch: Why sovereign wealth funds find sweet spot in China

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- At a time when uncertainty has gripped the investment world, global sovereign wealth funds are looking at China for greater certainty in returns. Chinese assets are becoming increasingly attractive to sovereign wealth funds, thanks to the country's impressive economic growth, higher asset returns and improved investment access, according to a recent study by investment management firm Invesco.
ECONOMY
wfxb.com

Lawmakers Set to Unveil $3.5 Trillion Budget Package

Democratic lawmakers are expected to release the draft proposal for their $3.5 trillion budget package as early as today. The proposal calls for increasing the top marginal rate on individuals to 39.6% which will jump from 37% rate that was set by the Republicans’ 2017 tax cut law. The rate would apply to all individuals with taxable income over $400,000 a year and married couples filing jointly that earn over $450,000 annually, the top capital gains rate would also increase from 20% to 25%. Lawmakers would also charge a 3% surtax on individuals with adjusted gross incomes in excess of $5 million. The 10 year spending plan would mark the latest step in the drive to expand education, health care and childcare support, tackle the climate crisis and make further investments in infrastructure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
albuquerquenews.net

Chinese yuan strengthens last week

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's yuan strengthened against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS). The CFETS yuan exchange rate composite index, which measures the yuan's strength relative to a basket of currencies, gained 0.24 points to 98.62 on Friday, according to the CFETS.
ECONOMY
albuquerquenews.net

China's common prosperity drive "good thing", says Singapore bank CEO

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's common prosperity drive is a good thing that is coming at the right time, Bloomberg quoted a Singapore bank official as saying recently. "The focus on common prosperity, how you take care of the bottom of the pyramid, that's not a bad thing. It's...
ECONOMY
albuquerquenews.net

Foreigners sell S.Korean stocks for 4 months

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Foreign investors remained net sellers in the South Korean stock market for four straight months last month, central bank data showed Friday. Foreign capital worth 4.45 billion U.S. dollars flowed out of the domestic stock market in August, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Japan’s Aso sees no immediate need to compile extra budget

Commenting on the Japanese additional economic stimulus package, the country’s Finance Minister Taro Aso said that he sees “no immediate need to compile extra budget in September or October. “. “PM Suga has not yet instructed govt to compile an economic package, extra budget. “. “Govt support could be needed...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

Japan Requests Funds To Develop Hypersonic, UAS Capabilities

SINGAPORE—The Japanese Ministry of Defense has requested billions of yen to study and develop both defensive and offensive capabilities in the unmanned, hypersonic, electronic warfare and space domains. The proposals are part of a record JPY5.48 trillion ($49.9 billion) defense budget and are... Subscription Required. Japan Requests Funds To Develop...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Japan’s Requested 7% Defense Budget Hike Would Buy 12 F-35s

The Japanese Defense Ministry’s fiscal 2022 budget request seeks 5.48 trillion yen ($50 billion), a 7% increase from the 5.12 trillion yen it sought the prior year. The budget includes a request for 77.9 billion yen to buy eight Lockheed Martin F-35As, 52.1 billion yen to purchase four F-35Bs, an...
MILITARY
albuquerquenews.net

Russian ruble makes top 20 popular currencies list

The Russian ruble has become one of the 20 most frequently used global currencies, SWIFT interbank transfer system data shows. The ruble holds the 20th spot with a share of 0.18% in international settlements. It's not the first time that the ruble has made the top 20. The Russian national currency appeared in the rating in December 2016, also in 20th place, with a share of 0.26%.
MARKETS

