Miami, FL

Miami Weather: Mostly Sunny, Showers & Storms Develop

By Lissette Gonzalez
CBS Miami
 7 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm and dry start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Highs will climb to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in high humidity.

Some showers will be possible across the Keys late morning. For Miami-Dade and Broward, storms will develop in the early afternoon, some with the potential for heavy downpours in spots.

Tuesday night will be quiet overnight with warm, humid lows in the upper 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday the pattern continues with sun to start and storms in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the low 90s.

Later this week and this upcoming weekend our winds will shift. With an ocean breeze in place, spotty showers will be possible with highs near 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Dry Start, Showers & Storms Develop Late Morning

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mostly dry start to Tuesday morning, with just a few spotty showers moving across parts of South Florida. Shower and storms will be possible on the easterly breeze late morning through mid-afternoon. The rain chance is lower today than Monday for the east coast metro areas. The bulk of the activity and heaviest rain will be steered towards the interior and the Gulf coast in the afternoon and evening. Highs climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon and lows fall to the upper 70s. Wednesday we will see more of the same with scattered showers possible in the morning and through midday. Storms will then push inland and towards the west coast in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the upper 80s. It will be a bit hotter late week with highs around 90 degrees. Spotty storms will be possible Thursday, Friday, and through the weekend.
MIAMI, FL
101.5 WPDH

WEATHER: Sunny Start But the Potential For More Storms On the Way

Monday brought a warm but pleasant start to the Hudson Valley, and it looks like Tuesday will not be much different. The nicer weather won't last long though, as unseasonably warmer temperatures and the chance for strong thunderstorms return by midweek. Forecasters say the chance for rain could stick around all the way through the start of the weekend, giving us the chance for even more rain.
ENVIRONMENT
ReporterHerald.com

Loveland weather on Tuesday: mostly sunny, chance of rain

Loveland can expect a chance of showers most of the day Tuesday, with mostly sunny conditions a high near 79, according to the National Weather Service forecast. An overnight low near 50 is forecast for Tuesday night. Wednesday’s forecast calls for a sunny day, with a high near 88 and...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Miami

Miami, FL
It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

