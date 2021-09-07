Miami Weather: Mostly Sunny, Showers & Storms Develop

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm and dry start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Highs will climb to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in high humidity.

Some showers will be possible across the Keys late morning. For Miami-Dade and Broward, storms will develop in the early afternoon, some with the potential for heavy downpours in spots.

Tuesday night will be quiet overnight with warm, humid lows in the upper 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday the pattern continues with sun to start and storms in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the low 90s.

Later this week and this upcoming weekend our winds will shift. With an ocean breeze in place, spotty showers will be possible with highs near 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.