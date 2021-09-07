CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes we Canada: Let vaccinated Canadians into the U.S. already

We’re coming up on a month since Canada opened its border to non-essential travel by vaccinated Americans. The United States has failed to reciprocate .

Dear President Biden, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Tony Blinken: This isn’t very neighborly, or neighbourly. Let the Canadians in already. It’s better for them and better for us.

Our nice northern neighbors lagged in COVID-19 vaccinations early on; then, they caught up and blew past us. Seventy-two percent of the Canadian population has now gotten at least one dose, and 65% are fully inoculated . Equivalent U.S. numbers: 62% and 52%. The contrast is even starker when one compares Canada’s population center, Ontario, where 73% are protected, with the places snowbirds tend to want to go. Just 53% of Floridians and 57% of Arizonans are fully vaccinated.

The U.S. justifies its continued shutout as a measure “to prevent the spread of #COVID19, including the delta variant,” but who are we protecting from whom? Canada is now averaging around 3,000 new COVID cases and a dozen deaths a day, equivalent to about 27,000 cases and 108 deaths when adjusted for the U.S. population. The U.S. counts more than 100,000 COVID cases a day, and 1,300 deaths.

Canada and the U.S. have the planet’s most productive trade relationship. Hosers flood in to shop; to visit family; to see the sights; to occupy homes , especially when the weather turns frigid in the provinces; to see the Bills, the Packers, the Vikings and more. Maybe the Biden administration fears that if it opens the northern border, it’ll weaken its case against keeping restrictions in place down below, where millions more people are itching to cross (legally). But Mexico has vaccinated only about a third of its population , and daily COVID death rates there hover around 800, in the same ballpark as ours when adjusted for population.

The U.S. and Canada have been revisiting restrictions on the 21st of each month. Don’t wait. Open the gates on — or, heck, before — Sept. 21.

