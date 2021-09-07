CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I have big plans for hunting season this year

By Ty Stockton
cowboystatenews.com
 9 days ago

I had the great fortune to acquire both a new rifle and a new bow since last hunting season. I would love a new shotgun, but that’s not in the cards yet, and to be perfectly honest, I don’t really need a new shotgun. I know, that’s blasphemy, but my old Browning BPS has been my trusted shotgun for 30 years, and while I’d love to someday own a Caesar Guerini side-by-side, the old Browning’s getting the job done at the moment.

